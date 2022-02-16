Lime Market in Africa 2022-2026: Increased Focus on Wastewater Recycling Gains Momentum – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Lime Market in Africa 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The lime market in Africa is poised to grow by 436.36 thousand units during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. The report on the lime market in Africa provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries and the rapid growth of the construction sector during the forecast period.

The lime market in Africa analysis includes product and distribution channel segments.

The lime market in Africa is segmented as below:

By Product

Hydrated lime

Quicklime

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

This study identifies the growing focus on wastewater recycling as one of the prime reasons driving the lime market growth in Africa during the next few years.

The report on the lime market in Africa covers the following areas:

Lime market sizing

Lime market forecast

Lime market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lime market vendors in Africa that include AFRILIME, Afrimat Ltd., Bontebok Limeworks Pty Ltd., GYPSOIL, Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd., Limeco, Omya International AG, Oyana Lime, SA Lime and Gypsum Pty Ltd., and Zohdy Minerals and Trading Supplies. Also, the lime market in Africa analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research – both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: “The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing focus on wastewater recycling.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased adoption of lightweight machinery across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hydrated lime – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Quicklime – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AFRILIME

Afrimat Ltd.

Bontebok Limeworks Pty Ltd.

GYPSOIL

Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Limeco

Omya International AG

Oyana Lime

SA Lime and Gypsum Pty Ltd.

Zohdy Minerals and Trading Supplies

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits

