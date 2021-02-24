dpa/GNA – Golf’s second major of the season will be watched by around 10,000 fans per day at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, organizers of the PGA Championship said Monday.

“We’re excited to welcome spectators back to the PGA Championship this May in a way that is responsible and aligned with current South Carolina health protocols,” said PGA of America President Jim Richerson.

“While we wish we could accommodate the sell-out crowds who had purchased tickets, the 2021 PGA Championship will be steeped in gratitude as the best players in the world compete on the historic Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.”

American Collin Morikawa will defend the championship he won behind closed doors at a tournament rearranged because of the coronavirus at Harding Park in San Francisco to last August from May 20-23.

Kiawah is hosting its second PGA Championship after 2012, won by Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy.

Golf’s major season begins April 8-11 with the Masters Tournament at Augusta National.