Limited Registration: EC registers 16,286 in Volta Region

The Electoral Commission has registered a total of 16,286 new voter applicants in the Volta Region in the first week of the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The figure comprises of 8,240 male and 8,046 female with 300 applications being challenged on grounds as minors, below the age of 18 years.

Mr. Eric Dzakpasu, Volta Regional Director of the Electoral Commission disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Ho.

He said the review committee of the various municipalities and districts would be looking into the issues of those that have been challenged for an amicable resolution.

The Director appealed to eligible citizens to avail themselves to be registered and should not wait till the last week or day.

Mr. Dzakpasu also advised applicants to comport themselves whenever they visited the registration centres and should cooperate with the officials of the Electoral Commission.

He said apart from a few challenges witnessed during the first day of the exercise, everything had been smooth so far with the machines working effectively.