Limitless Foundation, a non-profit organisation, has raised funds through its maiden Charity Polo Tournament in Accra to support Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) across the country.

The tournament, between juniors and seniors of the Accra Polo Club – “Limitless Black team” and “limitless black team,” was to create awareness about concerns of persons living with disabilities in Ghana and mobilise support for them.

A statement from the Foundation, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the winners were awarded with plaques and souvenirs, whiles individual players were given prizes for outstanding performances.

Present at the event were Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms Delese Mimi Darko, the Chief Executive Officer of the Food and Drugs Authority, and Mr Ivor Greenstreet, the Presidential Candidate for the Convention People’s Party.

Others were Ms Claudia Turbay Quintero, the Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Himeno Tsutomu, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, and Mr Philipp Stalder, the Switzerland Ambassador to Ghana.

Mrs Morrison, the Gender Minister, commended Limitless Foundation for its continued support to PWDs.

She pledged the Government’s commitment to providing job opportunities for PWDs, while supporting organisations like Limitless Foundation to enhance the welfare of PWDs.

Mr Arnav Nambiar, the Founder of Limitless, said he was motivated to reach out to PWDs after he survived a road crash in 2018.

“That incident urged me to do something to support people who are living with physical challenges. I initiated this Foundation and called it Limitless Ghana. The main objective of my Foundation is to raise awareness and extend support to enhance the lives of persons living with disabilities in Ghana,” he explained.

Mr Nambiar said sporting activities were excellent platforms to inspire people, and that; Para-athletes who represented the country in various international events were national treasures, who deserved supports.

“Our Para-athlete superstars need support in the following areas of preparation, camping, kitting, competition apparel, transport, food and nutrition. Most of all, they need professional help to develop their skills and empower themselves to shine in an international arena. They are heroes, ordinary individuals who find the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles,” he noted.

“They serve as an inspiration to what can be achieved by all others in similar situations. Every human being matters, everyone has potential. Total inclusion for a dignified, productive life, to be an integral part of the society is the aim,” the Founder added.

Mr Nambiar appealed to corporates to give job opportunities or vocational training opportunities to PWDs to transform their lives.

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Himeno Tsutomu, said Japan had put in place measures and was ready to host Ghana in the upcoming “World Para Power Lifting Invitational Competition,” in February 2021.

He lauded Limitless for organising the polo tournament, saying the Japanese Government would continue to support PWDs in that regard.

Ms Claudia Turbay Quintero, the Colombian Ambassador to Ghana, also commended Limitless Foundation for organising the tournament and pledged her support to the Foundation.

Limitless Ghana is a registered non-profit Foundation, founded in 2018 by Arnav Nambiar, a 17-year-old student of Lincoln Community School.

Some members of the Foundation are Analise Awuah Darko, 14-year-old student of Ghana International School and Raj Thakwani, also a 14-year-old student of Delhi Public School.