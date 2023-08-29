Lina Energy Tea Supports Teshie 2023 Homowo Football Festival

Dr. Caesar has donated 100 cartons of Lina Energy Tea to the people of Teshie during the special 2023 Homowo Celebration football match at the Teshie Salem Park.

Dr. Benard Okoe Boye received the products on behalf of the chiefs and elders of Teshie.

He advised that they should enjoy the festival with care, especially consider what they eat and drink.

He also recommended Lina Energy Tea to the people of Teshie, especially the elderly and the sports men and women.

Dr. Okoe Boye thanked Dr. Caesar on behalf of the people of Teshie.

Dr. Okoe Boye who is a footballer took part in the match against which was played between the youth of Teshie and Nungua to create peace and unity among the people.

An oldies curtain raiser entertaining match ended goalless, while the youth of Teshie beat the young lads of Nungua 1-0.