Linda Donkor, MTN Heroes of Change Nominee, Empowering Lives through HIV Advocacy and Compassionate Outreach

At the heart of Chantan, a suburb of Accra, Linda Donkor is a quiet force for change. A Data Manager by profession and an HIV advocate by passion, Linda’s work transcends the walls of her day job, reaching into communities and giving hope to those living with HIV.

Through her initiative, the Auntie Linda Foundation, she is dedicated to transforming lives, challenging stigma, and empowering vulnerable individuals to live fulfilling lives.

Linda’s journey into HIV advocacy began out of a simple desire to see people thrive. Working as an HIV data manager for over eight years, she witnessed the tremendous impact of antiretroviral drugs but also noticed that many individuals were still reluctant to get tested or seek treatment due to the immense stigma surrounding the virus.

This disparity motivated her to step outside the confines of her job and take matters into her own hands.

Her advocacy started small, utilizing social media to educate and inform. She shared accurate information, dispelled myths, and encouraged individuals to seek medical help.

The response was overwhelming. Soon, people started reaching out to Linda, seeking guidance, advice, and support.

It was then that Linda decided to formalize her work by establishing the Auntie Linda Foundation, an NGO dedicated to combating HIV stigma and improving access to care for those affected by the virus.

Linda’s project focuses on several key areas, each designed to address the unique needs of different segments of society:

HIV Advocacy:

Linda uses social media and community outreach to educate the public about HIV/AIDS, dispelling myths and encouraging individuals to seek HIV testing and treatment. By raising awareness, Linda aims to reduce stigma and promote a better understanding of the virus and its prevention.

Women’s Empowerment:

Linda is committed to empowering women living with HIV by providing them with the necessary resources and support to lead fulfilling, independent lives.

She ensures these women have access to healthcare, emotional support, and opportunities for self-improvement, enabling them to overcome the challenges posed by their condition.

Child Support:

The Auntie Linda Foundation is also focused on supporting children living with HIV or orphaned by the disease.

Linda ensures that these vulnerable children have access to healthcare, education, and emotional support to lead healthy, productive lives and not be left behind due to their circumstances.

Prison Outreach:

Linda extends her work into the prison system, where she educates inmates about HIV/AIDS and their rights to proper healthcare. Through her outreach programs, she aims to reduce the stigma surrounding HIV in correctional facilities and empower inmates to access the healthcare services they need.

Fundraising:

Linda actively raises funds to support her various initiatives. This includes securing resources to provide life-saving antiretroviral drugs to individuals who cannot afford them and creating educational programs that raise awareness about HIV/AIDS within the community.

Despite her many successes, Linda’s path has not been easy. As a single mother of four, she has faced significant financial challenges while supporting her advocacy work.

She often relies on her government salary to fund the Auntie Linda Foundation’s activities, making personal sacrifices to ensure the continuation of her mission. Her passion for helping others keeps her going, even when faced with emotional and financial setbacks.

Over the years, Linda’s efforts have had a profound impact on the communities she serves. Her work has led to many individuals seeking HIV testing and treatment.

Some have even expressed deep gratitude for the role Linda played in saving their lives, reinforcing the idea that even small efforts can have a monumental impact.

Linda’s contributions have not gone unnoticed. In 2022, she was recognized with the Outstanding HIV/AIDS Advocate of the Year award, a testament to her tireless work in the field of healthcare and HIV advocacy. She has also received the Leadership in Healthcare award from Accra Business School, further solidifying her position as a leading advocate for change.

While Linda continues to inspire those around her, she faces numerous challenges. Financial constraints remain a major hurdle, particularly when it comes to purchasing antiretroviral drugs for those in need.

Additionally, limited support from government agencies and healthcare providers adds further strain on her ability to carry out her work.

Nevertheless, Linda remains committed to her mission and will not be deterred from her goal of creating a world where people living with HIV can live fulfilling lives, free from stigma and discrimination.

Looking to the future, Linda dreams of acquiring land to build a facility that will support vulnerable individuals, especially children orphaned by HIV.

This facility would provide a safe and supportive environment for those in need, ensuring they receive the care and resources they deserve.

Linda’s work has not only transformed individual lives but has also sparked a ripple effect of change in the communities she serves.

Hon. Charles Amos, the Assemblyman for Tema Community 1, praised her dedication, calling her efforts to raise awareness about HIV and provide support for individuals living with the virus truly remarkable. “She is indeed one of a kind,” he said. “If I were to be rich, Auntie Linda is someone I would assist without hesitation.”

For the people whose lives Linda has touched, her work has been nothing short of life-saving. One beneficiary shared, “Since reaching out to Auntie Linda through social media, life has become bearable. She’s always just a call away, offering love, kind words, and support when we need it most.”

Linda’s work has also inspired others to get involved. Sandra Amponsah, an adolescent reproductive health advocate, nominated Linda for the MTN Heroes of Change award, citing her dedication to helping others as an inspiration.

“I believe she deserves recognition for her exceptional work in HIV advocacy,” Sandra explained. “She goes beyond providing support to individuals by also assisting affected children and their families.”

Through her work, Linda Donkor is creating lasting change, not only by providing vital healthcare and support to those living with HIV but also by challenging the stigma and misconceptions surrounding the virus.

She is a true hero of change, embodying the power of compassion, dedication, and tireless advocacy in the face of adversity.

About MTN Heroes of Change

MTN Heroes of Change is a corporate social initiative by MTN Ghana that recognizes and rewards individuals making extraordinary contributions to their communities through social impact projects.

Since its inception, the initiative has celebrated changemakers in areas such as education, health, and economic empowerment. The award seeks to highlight and support individuals whose selfless work is improving lives, creating opportunities, and making Ghana a better place.