Linda Ikeji and others nominated for entrepreneurs award to be hosted in Lagos

The fifth edition of Africa Top entrepreneurs Awards (ATEA) will for the first time be hosted in Lagos, the commercial capital of Nigeria.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 29, this will be the first time the scheme will be leaving the shores of Ghana after four successful editions.

The scheme that is taking a continental shape will acknowledge, appreciate and reward budding entrepreneurs who are making monumental impact on the continent.

ATEA, which is established in 2018 by Aketesia Group Media is being run consistently and has impacted many lives through it numerous seminars and skills training across Africa.

Speaking on the reason to host the 5th edition in Nigeria, famous Ghanaian actress and renowned youth entrepreneur, Regina Adu Safowaah said: “Having held consecutively for four years in Ghana, and as the name implies, we intend to give the award the much needed acceptance from Africa and that is why Nigeria is the next African country to host the 5th edition.”

Plans are already underway for the sixth edition which is tentatively scheduled to hold in Kenya or South Africa.

Celebrated entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji joins a long list of other prominent Nigerians nominated for the prestigious award. Top Nigerian celebrities and bigwigs are expected to attend the event at the Radlag Water Building LTV Premises 1 Lateef Jakande Road Agidingbi Ikeja Lagos.