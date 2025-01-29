Linda Ocloo’s Vetting Sets Record for Shortest Session in Ghana’s 9th Parliament

The vetting of Linda Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister-designate, has gone down in history as the shortest vetting session in Ghana’s 9th Parliament.

Ocloo, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Shai-Osudoku Constituency, barely had a chance to complete her introduction before the process concluded unexpectedly.

The session began with Ocloo offering a brief self-introduction to the Appointments Committee. However, before she could finish, the Minority Leader and Ranking Member of the committee, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, interrupted—not with a question or inquiry—but with a commendation. He praised Ocloo for her contributions as a member of Parliament, adding that it was a pleasure to have her present.

Following Afenyo-Markin’s remarks, the committee chairman, First Deputy Speaker Bernard Ahiafor, followed suit by extending his welcome to Ocloo’s entourage. In a surprising turn of events, Ahiafor then discharged Ocloo, bringing the session to an abrupt end.

The session was so brief that many were left puzzled, especially as Ocloo did not even finish introducing herself before the vetting was concluded. The rapid pace of the process has raised questions and sparked discussions, with viewers and political observers wondering what led to such an expedited conclusion.

Regardless of the confusion surrounding the brevity of the vetting, Ocloo’s session has officially earned a spot in Ghana’s parliamentary history, leaving many to speculate about the reasons behind the committee’s swift decision.