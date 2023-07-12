Linda Yaccarino takes swipe at Meta’s Thread

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino has announced that Twitter had it’s biggest usage day since February last week, and fired a shot at Mark Zuckerberg’s new project Threads in the process.

“Don’t want to leave you hanging by a thread…but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There’s only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it,” Yaccarino tweeted.

The company’s owner, Elon Musk, replied to the message saying: “I think we may hit an all-time record this week.”

Musk has responded to Threads’ arrival by mocking it and threatening to sue Meta, alleging that the social media behemoth used its trade secrets and other confidential information to build the app.

Yaccarino and Musk’s brags came after the CEO of website traffic tracking site Cloudflare tweeted a picture of graph that he said showed ‘Twitter traffic tanking.’

Analytics site Similarweb showed that on Threads first two days of existence, Twitter traffic was down five percent. Compared against the same two days in 2022, traffic is down 11 percent.

Meanwhile, Threads has reportedly raked in 100 million users in its first five days, a feat AI chatbot, ChatGPT achieved in over a month.

Threads is expected to generate an additional US$8 billion in revenue for Meta by 2025.