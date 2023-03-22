Linguakat’s playful video for 2020 hit song ‘Babe’ finally arrives

Many Ghanaian music lovers will remember ‘Babe’ as one of the big songs that put Linguakat on their radar in 2020 following his sophomore album “My Time 2020”. And though years have passed, they will be excited to know their much-loved song finally gets a spanking new video.

The new AirWall Productions UK-directed video bears vibrant colors that do visual justice to Nkyene’s upbeat production. It infuses the latter’s efforts with a bold choreography that beautifully captures the crooner’s dynamic vocal performance of years old. But this time, the reggae-dancehall star is not alone.

Linguakat shares the screen with charismatic dancers to deliver the video’s ultimate highlight. Together, they put on a catchy display for viewers that is fun to watch, enough to guarantee a couple more replays thanks to the playful ambiance they create.

According to the star, the visuals for ‘Babe’ was shot on Valentine’s Day this year. He also shared scant details on what has been keeping him busy lately: Feel the Pain Foundation, a project that seeks to bridge the gap between disabled individuals and society.