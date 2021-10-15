LinkedIn to Close Social Network Function in China

Microsoft Corp. LinkedIn says it has decided to close the social network function of its platform in China due to tougher censorship regulations.

“We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China. Given this, we’ve made the decision to sunset the current localized version of LinkedIn, which is how people in China access LinkedIn’s global social media platform, later this year,” LinkedIn said on its official blog.

The company clarified that it will replace its social media function in China with a job posting function that lacks social media features such as the ability to share opinions and news.

The company also said it will launch InJobs, a new standalone job search application in China later this year. InJobs will not include social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.

In 2016, Microsoft acquired the rights to the social networking site LinkedIn for $26 billion.