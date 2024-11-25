LINX Expands African Presence with New Interconnection Hub in PAIX Ghana

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced that they will be extending their African interconnection platform to PAIX Data Centres in Accra following demand from the local networking community.

LINX Accra will be a neutral, multi-site interconnection fabric providing peering services and more for networks to improve performance, increase redundancy and lower latency. LINX Accra is due to go live in early Q1 of 2025 and will be a fully redundant, interconnected, multi-site fabric to further future-proof digital services and the connectivity eco-system in Ghana.

Ghana – the gateway to Africa

Accra, Ghana – 18 November 2024, Ghana is one of the most internationally connected countries in Africa witnessing remarkable growth in its digital landscape in recent years very much driven by presence of six subsea cable systems. The investment in both the cable systems and data centres has put Ghana on the map, accelerated the countries digital transformation and ultimately made it a key location globally for networks to interconnect.

Bright Asiamah Tawiah, Country Managing Director for PAIX said: “The addition of LINX marks a major step in enhancing Ghana’s digital infrastructure and connectivity. By bringing global peering capabilities closer to home, we are enabling local businesses to access faster, more reliable, and affordable internet traffic exchange, which is crucial for their growth in an increasingly digital world. This development not only strengthens Ghana’s position as a digital hub in West Africa but also supports our mission to build a robust, future-proof ecosystem that drives Africa’s digital economy forward.”

Keeping local traffic, local

Nurani Nimpuno, Head of Global Engagement for LINX comments: “We are delighted to be launching in Ghana. The LINX Accra IXP will bring robust, distributed interconnection services across several data centres in Accra. The state-of-the art LINX interconnection hub ensures that as demand for connectivity grows, the infrastructure in Accra is ready to support it. LINX Accra will not only support the growth of the strong local ISP community, but with several key Internet submarine cables landing in Accra, it is uniquely positioned to become a central gateway for Internet traffic in West Africa.”

Wouter van Hulten, CEO & Founder of PAIX, says: “PAIX Data Centres is fully committed to the development of Ghana’s digital infrastructure, with plans for further expansion to support all the latest AI hardware and software. PAIX Data Centres is invested in by Africa50, a private equity fund in which the Republic of Ghana is a shareholder. We are building and operating the infrastructure to enable Africa’s digital economy, with local data centres and local teams, and world class operations, all essential for the developments that lie ahead.

In September we announced LINX in Nairobi, and so we are pleased that LINX in is now also being deployed in Accra. The presence of LINX in Accra provides Ghanaian businesses with faster, more secure, and reliable connectivity options, improving our region’s digital economy infrastructure. This development reflects our ongoing commitment to enabling Africa’s digital economy and is our answer to the ECOWAS countries desire to have more regional internet exchanges deployed.”

For more information about LINX and PAIX Data Centres and its services, visit www.paix.io.