Lionel Messi to Return for Inter Miami Against D.C. United

Lionel Messi is anticipated to make his return for Inter Miami in their Major League Soccer (MLS) match against D.C. United on Saturday, following his recovery from a left knee injury.

Messi was able to train without any restrictions on Friday, after being absent from the team’s goalless draw with Orlando City on Wednesday.

“He trained well … [and] we are optimistic. The plan is for him to play,” Inter Miami manager Gerardo Martino told reporters on Friday.

The 36-year-old Argentina captain sustained the injury during the first half of Inter Miami’s 3-2 win away at Montreal last Saturday. Despite returning to the game a few minutes later, Martino revealed that Messi continued to be affected by the injury throughout the second half at Saputo Stadium.

“He received a knock to the knee which troubled him until yesterday,” Martino said.

Inter Miami is currently leading the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 28 points from 14 matches, holding a one-point lead over second-placed Cincinnati, who have a game in hand.