Lionel Messi’s Photo With World Cup Trophy Became Most Liked in Instagram History

Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday for the third time in history. The main time of final match in Qatar between the teams of Argentina and France ended with a score of 2:2. In extra time, the teams exchanged goals, and in the penalty shootout the Argentines were luckier: 4:2. Messi, who won the World Cup for the first time, scored two goals and was also named the best player of the tournament.

Later, the seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or posted a photo with the World Cup trophy. So far, his post has received almost 61 million likes.

Messi’s photo outrun the platform’s most-liked photo of an egg, breaking the 2019 record. The egg picture became the international meme shortly after it was posted as a social experiment to see if it was able to overtake the most-liked post record from US media personality Kylie Jenner.