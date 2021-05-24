Madam Helen Maku Obeng, the District Governor of District 418 (D418) of the Lions Club International (LCI), has said the District has received US$45, 525 to combat diabetes under its project “Hope for the Diabetes Foot.”

She said the Club in collaboration with the Hope Surgery Foundation would execute the project at the Abenkyiman Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

Madam Obeng who said this at the installation of the newly elected District Governor of District 418 stated that the Club through the provision of grants would continue to support activities towards the eradication and management of Childhood Cancer through collaborations with the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Madam Obeng said the District had executed about 627 activities which served 906, 000 people in Ghana and also received a Membership Development Grant of US$4, 000.00 to support its membership drive.

She said District 418 under her leadership had achieved US$14,000 target of the Campaign 100 in the Lions Service year despite the difficulties the COVID-19 brought.

She said the Membership Association under her leadership had increased from 27 clubs with 775 members to 34 clubs with 994 members and urged members to take advantage of the various training programmes to serve their communities effectively.

Mr Torgbor Mensah, the Guest of Honour, expressed hope that the incoming Governor would work hard for the Club in Ghana to become a full-fledged District in two years to assist other neighbouring countries.

He said serving as a member of the Lions Club was a service to God Almighty, adding that serving in the Club was not always about money and urged members to bring new ideas for the Club to reach out to more people.

Mr David Owusu Anokye, the Incoming District Governor of District 418 of the Lions Clubs International Ghana, said his vision was to focus on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) four to ensure inclusiveness, equity, and quality service by promoting a conducive and enabling environment for members.

He expressed hope to strengthen service impact through membership growth, leadership development and the support of the Club’s global foundation by building an effective team, inspiring unified vision and creating a realistic plan, for district excellence.

Mr Anokye said he would ensure that there was unity among the members to enable District 418 grow and realise the theme of 2021 to 2022 Lions Service Year, which was “Passion For Service.”

The New Governor, in swearing-in the New District Cabinet, admonished them to let the Club’s vision and the theme for the year be their guide for the Club to achieve its aim.