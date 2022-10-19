Lions Club in Tema receives International Charter Certificate

The Tema Industrial Lions Club (TILC) has been decorated with the International Charter Certificate to officially signify its induction into the Lions International Family, the world’s largest humanitarian organisation.

The induction ceremony, held at the TDC Towers in Tema West Municipality, was also used to raise funds to refurbish the Tema General Hospital Diabetic Clinic.

Mr. Emmanuel Kojo Gyimah, District Governor, District 418 Ghana, who presented the Charter Certificate, also congratulated the Tema Industrial Lions Club for joining the Lions International Family.

He encouraged the Club to look beyond challenges and focus more on the core principles of their motto: “Lions -We Serve,” adding that the service is what distinguishes them as the world’s largest organization.

Mr. Gyimah, who is also the Managing Director for Mina Chemical Enterprise Limited, explained that the world was confronted with many challenges such as environmental, humanitarian, pandemics and natural disasters, among others.

He said that international club focused on issues, including diabetes, sight, hunger, childhood cancer and the environment, hence, “it provides Lions the opportunity to touch and save many lives”.

Dr. Marc Kwame Dzradosi, Head of Pharmaceutical Service at the International Maritime Hospital, commended the club for the initiative to adopt the Diabetic Clinic and its plans for providing its pressing needs.

He stated that 25 percent of the citizenry was living with diabetes currently, saying they needed to eat healthily and exercise their bodies to enable them live healthier longer lives.

Dr Dzradosi, who is a Specialist in Cardiac and Cardiovascular Critical Pharmacy, said the support of the Lins Club, would ensure that the Diabetic Clinic at the Tema General Hospital “takes care of patients, who have been diagnosed with diabetes mellitus and carries out follow-ups for those with the condition.”

Mr Abraham Teye Boyetey Tema Industrial Lions Club, Chapter President, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the side-lines of the induction ceremony, commended the members for their cooperation and hard work which has manifested in the official induction of the Club.

He said the club now had officially entered the world largest humanitarian service club organization, noting that, the TILC would fall on the association’s motto to guide its community services and strive to help wherever there was a need.

Explaining the funding for surgical theatre for the Tema General Hospital Diabetic Clinic, Mr Boyetey noted that TILC as an industrial chapter would seek support from industries in Tema to help renovate the theatre.

He explained that all health cases in Tema and beyond might end up at the TGH Diabetic Clinic hence, the need to help refurbish the infrastructure and provide them with some logistics.

Dr. Helena Asamoah-Hassan, Vice District Governor, D418, commended the TILC for their enthusiasm as they begin their service.

She urged the club to do more for the needy in the community, stressing that Lions International was a special club to serve, particularly, with its focus on environment.

Twenty-one new members and 14 new executives were inducted.