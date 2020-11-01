Lions Club, a community service oriented organisation and a subsidiary of the Association of Lions Clubs International, will commemorate the 2020 World Diabetes Day on Saturday, November 14, in Accra.

The exercise, to be held at Mamprobi in Accra, is led by the Accra Metro Lions Club, in partnership with Jos Pharmaceuticals and other Lion clubs including Accra Diamond, Accra Ebony, and Accra Spintex.

Mr Christopher Conduah, the President of the Accra Metro Lions Club, made the announcement on the sidelines of a courtesy call on Naa Obeye Dromo I, the Queen Mother of Mamprobi, to formally invite the local authority for the commemoration.

He said diabetes, a lifestyle related disease, deprived a lot of people to work to their full capacity and called on the public to be conscious of their diets.

“As we go on to conduct our businesses it is something that we must also draw our minds to, because a healthy body is a healthy population and for us to be productive we need to check these diseases that also affect our productivity”.

He said in Ghana the Day would be climaxed with free testing, screening and medication at the premises of Jos Pharmaceuticals at Mamprobi, however, that would be preceded by a float through the streets of Mamprobi on November 7.

He said the float would create more awareness as it would share leaflets on diabetes education to the public and invite them to the forthcoming event, scheduled for November 14.

Mr Conduah was accompanied by Lion Kwasi Ampadu- Kissi, Zone Chairman, and Lion Pankaj Kumar, Managing Director of Jos Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Naa Obeye Dromo I, who described the initiative as laudable, commended the Club for creating awareness on diabetes and pledged to mobilise her people to partake in the exercise.

She said diabetes was a killer, hence the need to become aware of the health dangers it posed and take measures to check one’s status.