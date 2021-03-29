

The Lions Club International District 418 has donated medications and painting materials to the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The donation was funded through contributions from members of District 418 which included; the Accra Golden, Accra Metro, Accra Ubuntu, Kumasi Garden City, Kumasi Freedom, Accra Diamond and Levon Leo Club.

The items which included; Methotrexate Tablets IP2.5mg, Vitamin C, Paints, ten gallons of disinfectant liquid soaps, tissue papers, cartons of Beta Malts, reading books and cartons of bottle water, was valued at GH$ 20,000.00

Mrs Lion Francisca Thompson, President of the Accra Golden Lions Club, who presented the items said Lions club was dedicated to help the needy and the vulnerable in the society.

She said the club was currently working on five global goals made up of childhood cancer, hunger, diabetes, sight and environment.

Mrs Thompson said the future of every country depended on children and the youth and that was why the club was interested in the well-being of children.

She said the club had accepted an appeal by the Unit to sponsor the treatment of an orphan who was undergoing treatment at the Unit and donated an amount of three hundred dollars towards the treatment.

Dr Justice Sylverken, Lead Clinician of Child Health Directorate pointed out that, one of the major problems facing the Unit was the high cost of drugs, which made it almost impossible for patients to afford.

“Most parents send their children to spiritual places because of the cost they will face at the hospital” he emphasized.

Dr Sylverken expressed gratitude to the club for the support and called on other clubs and organizations to support the children.