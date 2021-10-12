Lions Club train ‘Hope for Diabetic Foot Trainer of Trainees’

The Lions Club International (LCI), District 418-Ghana, in collaboration with Abenkyiman Hospital has organized “Hope for Diabetic Foot Trainer of Trainees” to heightened awareness on symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of Diabetes in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Madam Helen Maku Obeng, immediate Past District Governor, D418, said enhanced prevention involves, early detection and proper management of the diabetic foot and increase awareness of the disease.

Speaking at the “Hope for Diabetic Foot” training, Madam Obeng said as part of the objectives of the project, LCI was expected to expand and improve diabetes diagnostic and management services in underserved region by equipping the Abenkyiman Hospital to treat diabetic complications including 168 diabetic foot surgeries.

The Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) under the auspices of District 418, launched the “Hope for diabetic foot project” with a grant from the LCIF – the official charitable wing of LCI, which provides grant funding for local and global humanitarian efforts.

LCI has established a partnership with Hope Surgical Foundation to conduct medical and surgical outreach programmes and ensure that patients living with diabetes do not develop the unpleasant complication of the foot.

Madam Obeng said the capacity of health professionals would be developed to examine patients with diabetes closely for early signs and those who stand a great chance of limb salvage, preservation of limb function and reduction of morbidity and mortality associated with the disease.

She said a total of 450 volunteers would be trained to conduct 250,000 diabetes paper risk assessments and awareness creation as part of the project, adding that 120 screening events were expected to be held to educate individuals with diabetes on treatment routines, self-management and healthy lifestyles.

Madam Obeng indicated that over 300,000 persons were to benefit from the project for a period of two years, as it was therefore mandatory and prudent to maintain records during the term of the project.

She said the project would provide medical support for diabetic patients in Ashanti, Ahafo and the Northern part of the country.

“As Lions, we have a responsibility to ensure the long-term sustenance of the project and we will partner with the Hospital and the Hope Surgical Foundation to develop an integrated surveillance and monitoring of the diabetes delivery programme in the project area,” she stated.

She called on the trainers to contribute towards the reduction in the prevalence of diabetes, which had been rising more rapidly in the country especially in deprived communities, and appealed to them to employ the knowledge acquired to educate their respective communities.

Participants were taken through the Epidemiology of Diabetes in the Ashanti Region, Diabetes in Pregnant Women and a presentation on Diabetes Foot – early recognition, diagnosis and management.

Mr Clement Nti-Boateng, Bekwai Municipal Health Director, who gave an overview of the epidemiology of diabetes in the Ashanti Region, said as at September 2021, some 210 cases of diabetes of persons aged between 60 to 69 years had been recorded, while persons between 50 to 59 years, 200 cases had been recorded.

He said, for persons between 35 to 49 years, 139 cases were recorded, with 56 cases recorded for persons aged 20 to 34 years, while persons five to 19, some eight cases were recorded as of September 2021.