Lions Clubs District 418 to hold 4th annual convention

Lions Clubs in District 418 – Ghana will hold its fourth annual District Convention from April 29th to 30th, 2022 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

In a release, the Publicity Committee of the District said: “There will be talks on selected topics including the environment and membership.”

It said documentaries on various projects undertaken by Clubs and a policy document that sought to guide their operations will also be reviewed.

Over 500 Lions and special guests are expected to attend the Convention, including state officials and international dignitaries such as the Area Leader for Constitutional Area 8B, District Cabinet Officers and delegates from the 41 Clubs that make up the District.

Mr David Owusu Anokye, the outgoing District Governor would be handing over the Governorship of the District to Governor Elect, Emmanuel Kojo Gyimah, who will be in office for the 2022 to 2023 Lions Service Year.

Elections for various positions, including the First Vice District Governor and the Second Vice District Governor will be held During the Convention.

Kate Baaba Hudson, the current Second Vice District Governor and officers for the various cabinet positions will be out doored at the Convention.

District 418- Ghana belongs to the largest global service organisation known as Lions Clubs International.

It is estimated that over 1.4 million Lion members across the globe stepped up to serve their communities, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This new global challenge has changed the way Lions live, but their resolve and dedication to help those in need is as strong as it was when it first opened its doors more than 100 years ago.”

The release said Lions around the world were safely answering the call to service in times of adversity, rendering services from food deliveries for healthcare workers to providing medical supplies where they were needed most.

Highlights of the Convention include a flag – raising ceremony for all the participating Clubs and the parent body.