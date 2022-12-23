Lions Clubs donates relief items to Weija flood victims

Lions Clubs International District 418 Ghana has donated over GHS140,000 worth of relief items to the Weija flood victims in the Ga South Municipality.

The items included toiletries, sachet water, bags of rice, cooking oil and sanitary items.

The Lions Clubs International District 418 Ghana, promotes the principles of good government and good citizenship, by taking active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community.

Lions Clubs are formed mostly in communities to render services to them in diverse ways.

Lion Emmanuel Kojo Gyimah, District Governor, Lions Clubs International District 418-Ghana, said disasters were no respecter of persons and that, when they strike, they leave in their wake destruction of properties, social amenities and infrastructure, and sometimes spread diseases.

Lion Gyimah said when the floods affected the people of the Ga South Assembly, they applied to their parent organisation, Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) in the US for an emergency grant to enable them provide some basic items for the victims

He added that, “it is a great joy to be here to present relief items to the victims, and even more heartwarming to do this presentation during the festive season of Christmas so our brothers and sisters can have something to smile about during their time of loss.”

“Today we are here to share in your grief and loss, and to present to you items that although will not be able to replace what you have lost, but we hope and believe that it would let you know we are with you in such challenging times,” he emphasised.

Mr Christian Afiadenyo, Ga South Municipal NADMO Director, advised the Ghanaian citizens to desist from building on water ways as they put their lives and properties at risk.

He called on the citizens living in and around the municipality to be extra vigilant in times of floods within the municipality

Mr Afiadenyo said about 12,714 people were displaced, and that, few days after the disaster, some people relocated to other places.

He also added that in other places with very heavy falls, it took them about two weeks before relocating to other areas.

Mr Afiadenyo noted that due to the climate changes, they were unable to use their times to detect heavy rainfalls, but early warnings were given to the environs as and when they were detected.

“I would also like to advise Ghanaians that, when there are earth tremors or earth quakes, try and hide under the nearest table, to protect yourself after the collapsing of the buildings, because if it is chased afterwards, the probability of rescue is higher,” he advised

He thanked the Lions Clubs and its mother organisation for the kind gesture shown to the victims in the Ga South Municipality.

Hon Joseph Stephen Nyanneh, Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga South Municipal Assembly showed appreciation to the Lions Clubs for the help offered to the people of his municipality.