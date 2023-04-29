Lions Commence Restoration Of Sakumo Ramsar Site

Lions Club International, District 418 – Ghana is pleased to announce that restoration work has begun at the Sakumo Ramsar Site, a key wetland ecosystem in Ghana. The project aims to improve the ecological health of the site, enhance its biodiversity, and protect its important role as a natural habitat for a variety of species.

The Sakumo Ramsar Site is a wetland of international importance, designated under the Ramsar Convention, a global treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands. The site plays an essential role in supporting biodiversity, sustaining fisheries and woodland resources, and providing a home for many migratory bird species.

Over the years, the Sakumo Ramsar Site has experienced some encroachment, and degradation due to human activities including human settlement and housing, waste Dumping, Sewage and pollution, Open burning with its effect on the climate, and deforestation. The restoration project aims to reverse this trend by improving the condition of the wetland, promoting the protection of its wildlife, and mitigating future threats.

The restoration process includes planting 300 trees for the reforestation of critical areas and educating young people who live in the environs to maintain and protect the trees.

Thus, Lions Clubs International is working in partnership with the Ministry of Environment Science, Technology & Innovation, Ministry of Lands & Forestry, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization & Rural Development, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Department of Wildlife & Forestry, Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA), Environmental Protection Agency, Diplomatic Corps & Representatives, District Director of Education (TWMA), The Headmasters of Tema West Municipal Assembly J.H.S & Primary School, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Chief & People of Sakumono Village, Assemblyman of Sakumono Electoral Area to foster sustainable development and environmental conservation through innovative, action-oriented initiatives.

“We are excited to see our restoration work finally begin at Sakumo Ramsar Site.” said the District Governor of Lions District 418, Ghana, Lion Emmanuel Kojo Gyimah, PMJF. He went further to say, “This project is a significant step towards improving the health of this critical wetland ecosystem and restoring biodiversity. Today’s activity is the first phase of our Environmental project at the Sakumo Ramsar Site. This activity is District 418 Ghana Flagship Environment Project for the 2022-23 Lions Service Year. The project aims at the Restoration and Preservation of the Sakumo Ramsar Site to acceptable international standards. This will involve planting various species of trees like Mahogany, Acacia, Montalls, Albizia Lebbeck, and Blighia Sapida among others.

The Chairperson of the District Environment Committee, Lion Commodore Steve Obimpeh said, “Restoring the Sakumo Ramsar Site not only benefits the environment but also promotes the well-being of local communities, supports vital ecosystem, and enhances the biodiversity of the wetland.”

The restoration project at Sakumo Ramsar Site was launched by the Hon. O. B. Amoah, Minister of state, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Development (MLGDRD) and is is expected to take 5 years and after the completion of the project, the site’s ecological health and biodiversity are likely to improve significantly. The public is encouraged to follow the restoration project’s progress, take part in supporting conservation and restoration efforts, and visit the site to appreciate its restored habitat.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. We focus on 5 global causes namely Vision, Diabetes, Environment, Childhood Cancer, and Hunger.