Lions, Kerela record wins in a regional BetPawa PL WK 15 derby

Accra Lions beat Accra Great Olympics 3-0 in the Match Week 15 encounter of the BetPawa Premier League (PL) at the Accra Sports Stadium to move to the second position on the league table.

Accra Lions broke the deadlock through Abbas Samari Salifu in the 27th minute before Jacob Mensah soared above the defenders of Great Olympics to head home a Remember Boateng corner in the 42nd minute as Accra Lions went into the break with a 2-0 advantage.

The excellence of Accra Lions resulted in the third goal Jacob Mensah drilled home from a goalkeeping error.

Accra Lions were reduced to ten men 15 minutes from time as Jacob Mensah was sent off after a second bookable offence.

Karela United beat champions Asante Kotoko 1-0 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park to move to 14th spot with 19 points two points above relegation zone.

Karela United went into the game looking to right the wrongs against the league champions following a 1-0 loss to Accra Great Olympics on Sunday.

While Asante Kotoko were fired up for the points having produced a near perfect performance against Kotoku Royals last Sunday.

The pendulum swung in favour of Karela United in the second half as they showed much hunger and desire for the three points.

They were awarded a penalty on the hour mark after defender Mohammed Sherif brought down striker Emmanuel Owusu Boakye.

Attah Kumi stepped up and blasted the ball into the net for the opener and eventual winner.