Lions kill animals in villages in northern Tanzania

A group of lions have broken into several villages in northern Tanzania in the past week and killed livestock, a local official said Saturday.

“The villagers are spending sleepless nights following the raids by the lions, especially at nights,” said Yusta Salvatore, executive officer of Mpapayu village in Tanga region.

Salvatore said within a week, the lions, including a male, a female and two cubs, have killed two donkeys, one cow and a goat belonging to different villagers.

“Most of the villagers have stopped farming for fear of being attacked by the large cats,” said the village official.

Juma Irando, Muheza district commissioner, said the matter was reported to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism which would send experts to control the situation. Enditem