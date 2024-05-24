Liquid Partners with Eutelsat to Bring OneWeb Satellite Services to Africa

Liquid Intelligent Technologies has inked a distribution partner agreement with Eutelsat Group, enabling the provision of enterprise-grade low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite services across Africa.

In a region where satellite technology remains nascent and coverage is limited, Liquid Dataport’s customers can expect enhanced performance for critical applications such as cloud computing, video conferencing, and real-time services. Liquid Dataport, the wholesale connectivity division of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, aims to leverage this partnership to deliver these advancements.

The collaboration will incorporate OneWeb’s LEO satellite network, promising reduced latency, quicker orbital periods, and increased bandwidth. OneWeb competes with Elon Musk’s Starlink, owned by SpaceX, in the satellite internet service sector.

Eutelsat Group emerged from the merger of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, creating the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator. This combined entity operates 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites alongside a LEO constellation exceeding 600 satellites.

Recent reports from TechCentral highlighted Avanti Communications’ partnership with Q-KON to deliver LEO satellite services in South Africa using the Eutelsat OneWeb constellation. Additionally, in November, NEC XON announced plans to distribute OneWeb’s solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa.

Through these strategic alliances, Liquid Intelligent Technologies is poised to significantly enhance connectivity and digital infrastructure in Africa, making high-performance satellite services more accessible across the continent.