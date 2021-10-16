LiSAG elects new executive

The Licensed Survivors Association of Ghana (LiSAG) elected Mr Samuel Larbi Darko as it’s new President to help steer the affairs of the Association for the next three years.

The Association elected Mr Stephen Djaba as its Vice President, Madam Florence Lamptey as Secretary, Mr Acquah Benyi Benjamin as Financial Secretary, and Mr Acquah Thomas Senkyire as the Welfare Officer.

The election was part of the Association’s Annual Seminar and General Meeting held in Accra, on the theme: “The Land Act, 2021 (Act 1036) and the Licensed Survivor’s role for efficient Land service delivery.”

Mr Samuel Larbi Darko, the Incoming President in his acceptance speech pledged to work tirelessly to meet the expectations of the Association and that his vision was to see a strong and united LiSAG in all decisions to achieve its goals.

He said his administration would provide an all inclusive leadership to bring LiSAG to an association, which would be consulted in critical national matters.

Mr Darko said he would together with the members operationalize the provisions in the new Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036) which related to the provision of cadastral plans for land registration and court adjudications.

He added that he would implore members to work with the executives to ensure that they take control of all engineering and other survey jobs, which had been taken over by other professionals.

Mr Darko said branding was critical to the growth of any organization and that they would resource the PAC to expand their reach to several media outlets and solicit articles and ideas to brand the association to be in the mind of the public on issues related to land and national development.

“It is when we are in the limelight that we can charge fees that are commensurate with the efforts we put in our professional task,” he said.

Mr Darko said they would encourage members to form companies, to enable them to bid for government jobs and also present a formidable image when they meet landowners to solicit jobs as licensed surveyors for stools, clans, and families.

Mr Kwame Tenadu Senior, the outgone President of LiSAG said he was hopeful that the Association would be one of the professional groups championing the course of national development.

He said they had a huge task in the new Land Act that had been passed to prove to the public that they did not made hollow promises during their advocacy for its passage into law.

Mr Tenadu called on members to uphold the ethics of the profession as they were offering services to the Nation and called for unity for the success of the Association.