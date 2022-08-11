Litigation over South African mine tragedy to be finalized by end of August

Twenty-four compensation claims that were filed against the South African government following the Marikana mine tragedy in 2012 would be finalized by the end of August, an official said Wednesday.

“I can give assurance that it’s possible that we could, in fact, be in a position to resolve all these matters within this month,” said Fhedzisani Pandelani, the Solicitor-General of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Pandelani told the media in Pretoria regarding the litigation on the massacre, expressing regret that almost 10 years after the events, compensation claims have yet to be settled.

“It’s regrettable that matters have gone on for this long,” Pandelani noted.

Over 71 million rands (4.38 million U.S. dollars) have been paid by the state to 36 families of deceased mineworkers, however, an organization representing the deceased said some compensation was still owed.

According to Nomzamo Zondo, executive director of Socio-Economic Rights institute (SERI), who represents the deceased 36 mineworkers, the state will meet this week to discuss outstanding compensation.

The Marikana tragedy refers to a strike by miners in the Marikana mining area of South Africa’s North West Province that began on August 10, 2012, to increase wages.

On the afternoon of August 16, South African police shot at miners armed with knives, resulting in a large number of deaths. The South African police chief announced that a total of 34 miners were killed and 78 others were injured, while claiming that the police shot 34 miners in self-defense. Enditem