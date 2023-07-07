Little Abigail Awuni Receives Support From MaryMaud Charity LBG

MaryMaud Charity LBG, a local non-profit organization spearheaded by Madam Mary Maud Ankobiah In partnership with some committed Corporate entities and special close individuals, fully sponsored the Eye Surgery of a 9-year-old little girl, Abigail Awuni who nearly lost her sight due to glaucoma.

According to the Founder of the Charity Organization, Madam Mary Maud, the 9-year-old little girl was introduced to her by a friend who called on her to seek support to conduct surgery on her right eye after over four years struggle of her parents to redeem the little girl’s left eye which was completely damaged beyond repair sequel to a minor accident which occurred at their compound house when another child mistakenly booted her eyes while Little Abigail was asleep on the floor.

She added that little Abigail’s surgery and medications was fully paid through the benevolence of others who prefer to remain anonymous.

Madam Maud seized the opportunity to call on corporate bodies and individuals to come on board to support her charity organization to disburse more, transform lives and restore hope for the needy in deprived communities across the country.

The Founder together with his family and other benevolent supporters have been giving arms to orphanages such as the Village of Hope located at Gomoa Fetteh, and the Light House Christian Mission Orphanage among others since 2016.

The MaryMaud Charity seeks to officially launch into full operation in August 2023.