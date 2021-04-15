NGO Donation

Little Angels Trust (LAT), a Charity, has donated assorted items to the Children’s Cancer Ward of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra.

The items included children’s clothing, hand sanitizers, face masks, drinks, lollipops and among others.

Ms Theresa Akomah, Administrative Officer, LAT, said the donation was part of the organisation’s activities christened: “Project Smile” to show love and care to terminally ill children especially those in the surgical and emergency wards during the Easter festivities.

She said the organisation had done similar donations during Christmas and Valentine seasons and would continue to put smiles on the faces of children.

She said the gesture was part of the organisation’s annual programme to create awareness about childhood cancer and the need to support children with such diseases.

“The deep passion for helping children who are terminally ill and the need to provide them with an avenue to refocus and have positive future, necessitated the organisation to make the donation”, she added.

The organisation since its establishment has supported Day-Care Centres and the Children’s Unit of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

It also adopted and renovated the third floor of the Children’s Oncology Cancer Unit of Korle-Bu, where most of the children needed extra love, care and support.

Mr Shadrack Dadson, a Nurse at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra, thanked the organisation for the gesture and appealed to other corporate bodies and philanthropists to donate in support of children who are seriously ill.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

