Little Angels Trust (LAT), an NGO, on Mother’s Day, presented babies’ clothing and assorted items to mothers who gave birth at the Mamobi General Hospital in Accra.

This year’s Mother’s Day was on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

A statement signed by Ms Theresa Akomah, the Administrative Officer, LAT, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the gesture was to express appreciation to mothers of the newborn babies and to give the babies a hearty welcome into the world.

The statement said mothers played important roles in the upbringing and development of children, hence the need to show love and appreciation to their selfless effort.

“We are reaching out to serve one of the impoverished communities within the capital of Accra to give a special treat to the mothers of newborn babies in the hospital,” it said.

The statement said the Organisation since its establishment had supported Day-Care Centres and the Children’s Unit of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, Korle-bu children’s ward, and the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra.

It said Ms Fati Abubakar, a mother, on behalf of other mothers in the ward, thanked the NGO for the donation and appealed to other philanthropists to support needy mothers.

