Little ride-hailing services launches to transform transportation in Ghana

Little, a Pan-African ride hailing service, has launched its services in Ghana to offer a go-to commuting option for corporate organizations employees and individuals at their convenience and at an affordable rate. Little is touted as a highly professional and user-friendly service that provides safe, on-demand rides with various car categories to suit every rider’s unique preference.

Features of Little

Founder and Chief Executive Officer for Little, Kamal Budhabhatti, elaborating on the features of the service noted that both corporate and individual riders can have access to an array of car categories to choose from – Basic, Comfort, Comfort+, and Superwoman. He said Little is designed with rider and driver safety in mind; and is equipped with security features, such as GPS Map Tracking, SOS Emergency Services, Trip Sharing, Service Rating and 24-hours of customer support services.

“Corporate organizations and individuals can also access additional features ranging from Budgeting, Preferred drives, Time and Distance Management, Airport transfers, SOS services and soon Shuttle services,” he added.

Director for Little Ghana, Paul Jacquaye said the start of operations of Little in the country is to improve transportation services by providing cutting-edge digital services to Ghanaians and most importantly to the corporate organizations. He added that Little as it has started operations in Ghana will continue to spread it wings across other African countries to build a formidable African continent.

“For corporates, Little is a comprehensive transportation management system that makes it easy to manage logistics costs at every level of the company that provides automated and credible 100 percent audit trail of transportation costs. Employees can ride in comfort and style as they move around town for business. We hope to provide unique services to employees and make them enjoy the very little things that makes riding more comfortable. As we have started operations here in Ghana, we intend to go to other African countries to continue our agenda,” he said.

AfCFTA in motion

High Commissioner of Kenya to Ghana H.E. Eliphas Barine, speaking at the launch, which was in partnership with Little Kenya, noted that the introduction of ride-hailing services in Ghana is a step toward unifying the African continent through the free trade agreement, fostering a robust transportation sector, and eradicating poverty on the continent.

He indicated that it is time for Africa to take charge of its own development and drive its narrative, a charge that Little service is embarking on. “Africa must take charge of its own activities and drive its own narrative and development. What we are witnessing now is an African company that has realized that we must put our resources together in order to make a contribution towards that journey and this business is towards promoting intra-Africa trade which is helping to build a thriving continent and limiting poverty through the investment that is coming into the country,” he said.

Ambassador Mrs. Jane Gasu Aheto, Director of Economic Trade and Investment Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana, said the ride-hailing company has the ministry’s full support as it services is in line with the ministry’s objective of economic diplomacy of the country.

She added that the introduction of Little could not have come at a better time than now when the country hosts the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat which is seeking possible ways of taking advantage of intra-Africa trade.

“The opening of a branch in Ghana is the manifestations of the aspiration of the AfCFTA. We want to congratulate Little ride company for choosing Ghana as the first country in west Africa sub-region for their business operations as there are many opportunities that they can tap,” she indicated.

She welcomed the company’s superwoman policy that priorities the inclusion of female drivers in the driving pool. “This will not only ensure maximum protection for our gender on both the riders and drivers’ path but also ensure maximum safety and sense of security for women and children users and empower them economically,” she said.

Mrs. Aheto’s comments were echoed by Emily Mburu-Ndoria, Director of the Directorate of Trade in Services, Investment, IPR and Digital Trade at African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. She stressed on the importance of the AfCFTA in driving the growth and development of the continent.

Kafui Dey is Little’s brand ambassador.

Renowned radio and television host and Master of Ceremony, Kafui Dey was unveiled as the brand ambassador for the ride hailing service.

About Little

Little integrates car transportation within a country onto a technology platform, ensuring convenient, transparent and quick service fulfillment for the customers and driver partners. Little does not own or operate its own fleet, but aggregates small operators and single vehicle owners. Cab owners benefit from the Little’s network and technology platform and that in turn helps them procure customers and enhance their income.

Since its inception, the company has quickly grown from a Kenyan company into a global company with footprints in Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, India, Senegal, Uganda, Somalia, and now Ghana.

From left to right – Felistas Kisivo, Director of Little Ghana; High Commissioner of Kenya to Ghana H.E Eliphas Barine; Ambassador Mrs. Jane Gasu Aheto the Director of Economic Trade and Investment Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana; Founder of Little, Kamal Budhabhatti, and Paul Jacquaye Director of Little Ghana at the launch of Little

High Commissioner of Kenya to Ghana H.E Eliphas Barine; and Ambassador Mrs. Jane Gasu Aheto the Director of Economic Trade and Investment Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in Ghana cutting the tape to officially launch Little in Ghana. Looking on are the Founder of Little, Kamal Budhabhatti and Paul Jacquaye Director of Little Ghana