LittleBigSouls Ghana Prematurity Awareness Month Launched

November marks global World Prematurity month. This month aims to raise awareness for the challenges of preterm birth and shine a light on the risks and consequences faced by preterm infants and their families worldwide.

Although preterm babies form the largest group of paediatric patients in Ghana, their interests and needs, as well as the parents’ interests and needs, are hardly articulated publicly. Prematurity will be at the centre of all health discussions this month.

In that spirit, LittleBigSouls Ghana, Ghana’s foremost Premature Babies Charity, hosted the Prematurity Awareness Month Launch on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at The British Council Auditorium.

Various stakeholders from the realm of premature birth attended the launch. Doctors, nurses, midwives, preterm baby parents, other premature baby charities, and members of the public were in attendance.

Mrs Edith Uyovbukerhi, Co-founder and Executive Director of LittleBigSouls, spoke about the amazing job LittleBigSouls has done in Ghana over the last 12 years. She discussed the charity’s different programs, such as equipment donation, family support, awareness, medical care team training, and advocacy. She emphasized the necessity of engaging premature families during their most difficult NICU stay to provide support and encouragement. It is not enough to simply distribute care packages; empathy and expressions of care and humanity are equally crucial and required.

She urged the government to assist establish and review procurement policies so that NICUs receive medical supplies and consumables that are appropriate for neonates’ needs. She congratulated the NICU care personnel on their excellent efforts and challenged them to do even more.

Doctor Nana Brako (Head of Paediatrics, Greater Accra Regional Hospital), Doctor Cyprian Birmeh (Head of Paediatrics, Police Hospital, Accra and President of the Paediatric Society of Ghana, Greater Accra Region), Doctor Hannah Lisa-Tetteh (GP at GAPOHA), and Nurse Lina Boateng (Nurse-In-Charge, Kangaroo Mother Care Unit, Greater Accra Regional Hospital) were among the key speakers at the launch.

A panel discussion on premature birth, as well as the activities and impact of Ghanaian premature baby organizations, was also held.

Mrs. Edith Uyovbukerhi (Co-Founder and Executive Director of LittleBigSouls Ghana) chaired over the panel discussion that included Efia Akese (Founder of NICU Soldiers), Naa Norley Telfer (Representing Preemie Perfect), and Joan Naadu Hazel (Baby Miracles Ghana).

Representatives from the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association were present.

“Together As One”, the launch’s rallying cry, emphasized the need to make a greater difference in the care of premature babies in Ghana.

This year for World Prematurity Day, LittleBigSouls is raising awareness about Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), donating equipment to Neonatal Intensive Care Units and climaxing the month-long awareness campaign with a “Cause for Praise” event for preemies.

Visit www.littlebigsoulsghana.com for month-long event calendar and follow LittleBigSoulsGhana on social media for activities.