Liv North and Kwaw Kese pair up for new Afrobeats delight ‘Boyfriend’

Rising Afrobeats sensation, Liv North unveils her latest single ‘Boyfriend,’ featuring renowned Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese. The must-listen song celebrates love and appreciation for partners, showcasing Liv North’s vibrant style and knack for deeply felt lyrics in one scoop.

On ‘Boyfriend,’ Liv North again shines brightly. Her soulful vocals seamlessly flow into Kwaw Kese’s signature rap style to create an engaging sound that sounds fresh yet familiar. This beautiful synergy is made possible by the talented DatBeatGod, whose irresistible production captures the passion at stake.

“I’m excited to be releasing ‘Boyfriend’ with Kwaw Kese and DatBeatGod,” Liv North shares about her new release. “This song is very special to me and I hope it resonates with listeners as much as it does with me. It’s a celebration of love that I can’t wait for everyone to hear.”

Liv North has been a steady voice in the live music scene making exceptional covers, all of which are on her 2022 album, “The LivE Xperience, Vol. 1.” Her spicy fusion of Afrobeats and R&B has grown on fans over the years, with ‘Boyfriend’ set to become a resounding success and further solidify the singer as one of the genre’s favorites.

About Liv North

Liv North is quickly cementing herself as the new Afrobeats diva on the block. Known for her captivating vocals and infectious energy, Liv North has garnered massive attention among fans with a unique sound that blends traditional Afrobeats rhythms with contemporary influences. With each new release, her music pushes the boundaries of the genre while celebrating love, life and culture.

‘Boyfriend’ is in line to become a radio sensation. Listen to it here: https://fanlink.tv/liv-boyfriend