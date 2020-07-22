Standard Chartered Bank (Stanchart) Ghana will hold a virtual session for fans of the club in Ghana to cheer Liverpool as they lift the 2019/2020 English Premier League (EPL) trophy today this evening.

Liverpool would be playing Chelsea in match-day 37 of the EPL and Stanchart, the Official Sponsor of the Club would hold the event where fans, clients, and stakeholders would be draped in Liverpool paraphernalia to cheer the team on.

The Reds would play third-placed Chelsea at the Anfield.

The event would be held via zoom where the historic moment would be felt. Liverpool FC would be lifting its first trophy after 30 years.

