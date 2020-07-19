The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

ABUJA — Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Sunday confirmed he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Onyeama said via Twitter that following the development, he was heading for isolation and treatment in a health facility, praying for the best.

– – – –

ADDIS ABABA — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 701,573 as of Sunday morning, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC in its latest situation update issued on Sunday morning said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 683, 905 on Saturday afternoon to 701,573 as of Sunday morning.

– – – –

BISHKEK — The number of confirmed cases in Kyrgyzstan has risen to 26,532, officials said on Sunday.

The country’s headquarters on COVID-19 said that 1,020 new COVID-19 infections have been registered in the last 24 hours.

– – – –

BEIJING — China Development Bank (CDB), one of the country’s major policy banks, said it had issued loans to the tune of 705.3 billion yuan (100.7 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of the year to support the country’s energy and transport sectors.

To support aviation companies, which were hit especially hard by COVID-19, CDB issued loans worth 5.5 billion yuan in the first six months to support their business resumption. Enditem

