Ghana confirmed 488 more COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the nationwide count to 27,060, said the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The GHS said in its latest update that 129 patients has been discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 23,044.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in the West African country stood at 145.

Currently, Ghana still keeps its borders closed with strict prevention measures in force to curb the transmission of the coronavirus. Enditem

