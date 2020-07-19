The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

– – – –

WELLINGTON — New Zealand reported three new cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation in New Zealand on Sunday, said New Zealand Ministry of Health in a statement.

Two of Sunday’s cases were in managed isolation in Waikato and the third in Christchurch, it said.

– – – –

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Saturday called on the Group of Twenty (G20) countries to prepare for and support “transformational change,” noting that further policy action will be needed to secure a resilient recovery.

“Policies need to prepare for and support transformational change, as some sectors may permanently shrink, while others — such as digital services — will expand,” Georgieva made the remarks at the virtual meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, chaired by Saudi Arabia.

– – – –

ACCRA — Ghana confirmed 488 more COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the nationwide count to 27,060, said the Health Service (GHS).

The GHS said in its latest update that 129 patients has been discharged from hospital over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 23,044.

– – – –

SANTIAGO — The Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 328,846, with 8,445 deaths.

According to the ministry, 98 more deaths and 2,185 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

– – – –

SAO PAULO — Brazil registered 921 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide count to 78,772, the country’s health ministry said Saturday.

Meanwhile, 28,532 newly confirmed cases were reported, taking its total to 2,074,860 nationwide, the ministry said. Enditem

Advertisements