– – – –

MOSCOW — Russia has registered 6,109 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 771,546, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement Sunday.

Meanwhile, 95 new deaths were reported, bringing the nationwide count to 12,342, the statement said.

– – – –

TEHRAN — Iran’s confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 273,656 on Sunday after an overnight registration of 2,182 new infections, state TV reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said at her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,324 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 14,188 Iranians, up by 209 in the past 24 hours.

– – – –

GENEVA — Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has passed 14 million globally as of Sunday morning, the World Health Organization’s dashboard showed.

The WHO has received reports of 14,007,791 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 597,105 deaths as of 10:35 a.m. CEST (0835 GMT) Sunday.

A record high of 259,848 cases were registered on Satuday, according to the organization’s daily situation update.

– – – –

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The first major public cultural event in New Zealand’s Auckland after COVID-19 lockdown showcasing both Maori and Chinese arts and performance was warmly welcomed by community members and audiences on Sunday. Enditem

