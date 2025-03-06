Live-Fire Drills Halted After South Korean Jets Accidentally Bomb Civilian Zone

Fifteen people were injured, including two soldiers and two foreign nationals, when South Korean KF-16 fighter jets erroneously dropped four air-to-surface bombs on a civilian area during a live-fire exercise near Pocheon, just 25 miles north of Seoul.

The Thursday morning mishap, attributed to pilot error, destroyed a church, multiple homes, and vehicles, sparking outrage and forcing an immediate suspension of all live-fire drills pending investigation.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry confirmed one pilot incorrectly entered target coordinates, while a probe into the second jet’s role remains ongoing. Two civilians sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries to the face and shoulder, with local hospitals bracing for additional patients as more residents seek treatment. The incident occurred during a high-profile joint drill with U.S. forces, involving over 160 tanks, howitzers, helicopters, and fighter jets—a show of readiness that backfired catastrophically.

Pocheon Mayor Baek Young-hyun, surveying the wreckage, demanded a halt to all military exercises in the region until safeguards are assured. “This isn’t just about protocol—it’s about restoring public trust,” he told reporters, echoing residents’ fears in a community now scarred by shrapnel and fire.

The timing intensifies scrutiny: the accident precedes next week’s major Freedom Shield joint drills with the U.S., slated for March 10–20. While Seoul and Washington frame the annual exercises as defensive, North Korea routinely condemns them as invasion rehearsals. The blunder also drew sharp criticism domestically, with the activist group People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy (PSPD) urging cancellation or scaling back of “provocative” drills near the inter-Korean border. “Ramping up exercises now isn’t preparedness—it’s recklessness,” the PSPD stated.

Analysts warn the incident could inflame tensions on multiple fronts. Beyond straining civilian-military relations, it risks emboldening Pyongyang’s narrative against U.S.-South Korea cooperation. Meanwhile, the suspended drills leave Seoul navigating a fraught balance: maintaining defense readiness while addressing public safety concerns.

As investigations unfold, questions linger over training protocols and oversight. For Pocheon’s residents, however, the priority is clearer. “We’ve always lived with drills,” said one local, whose home narrowly avoided destruction. “Now we’re asking: Who protects us from the protectors?”