LIVE: Ghana’s 8th Parliament Concludes with Final Session Ahead of New Legislative Term

Speaker Alban Bagbin is overseeing the final session and dissolution of Ghana’s 8th Parliament as the country prepares for the transition to a new legislative term.

The parliamentary closure follows the December 2024 national elections and the subsequent formation of a new Parliament, ushering in a fresh era of political leadership.

The 8th Parliament, which began its tenure in January 2021, officially concludes its legislative activities with the last sitting on January 6, 2025. This marks the end of the parliamentary cycle, during which several significant bills were debated, policies were passed, and various national issues were discussed.

As is customary, the dissolution of Parliament is a constitutional process that sets the stage for the installation of the newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) following the December 2024 general elections. In a few days, the new Parliament will be sworn in, and the President of Ghana will establish a new administration, ensuring that the governance and legislative work of the country continue seamlessly.

The dissolution is a key step in Ghana’s democratic process, signaling the orderly transition of power and the strengthening of the country’s political institutions. The new Parliament will take up the mantle of addressing the country’s pressing issues, with a focus on advancing national development and responding to the needs of the electorate.