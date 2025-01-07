Live: John Dramani Mahama Sworn in as President of Ghana

Former Ghanaian president, John Dramani Mahama, has been sworn in today for a new term as President of the Republic of Ghana.

The event, attended by numerous heads of state from across the African continent, marks a significant moment in the nation’s political and diplomatic journey.

Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony signals not only his return to the helm of Ghana’s leadership but also the country’s continued efforts to strengthen and rebuild relationships with other African nations. With the presence of African leaders at the event, Ghana is reaffirming its commitment to regional unity, cooperation, and the promotion of collective development goals across the continent.

As Mahama takes office again, all eyes will be on his approach to both domestic governance and foreign diplomacy, particularly as Ghana navigates the post-pandemic landscape and enhances its role within the African Union and other international bodies. His leadership is seen as an opportunity to further Ghana’s reputation as a pillar of stability and diplomatic influence in West Africa.