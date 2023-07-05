Live Konnect, GhanaFest’s Eat, Drink, Music Festival Activated

GhanaFest and Live Konnect have partnered to organize a series of enthralling entertainment events in Accra.

Over the past week, Live Konnect and GhanaFest held a number of fun-packed activities, entertaining residents in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

They organized a private dinner at White Restaurant, followed by a Drink Night at the Soho Bar, Marina Mall.

Live Konnect on its own, organized an event dubbed: ‘Eat, Drink, Music (EDM) Festival’. The Festival was held at the popular venue , Garage.

Singer Nina Ricchie performed at the EDM Festival alongside other artistes.

*Donation*

Live Konnect and GhanaFest also teamed up on a charity project.

In commemoration of Canada Day 2023 as well as their social responsibility towards children with autism, Live Konnect and GhanaFest made a donation to Klicks Foundation on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

The items donated were A4 sheets, toilet rolls, detergents, printers, among others.

The donation was made at Escape Ghana where this year’s Canada Day flag raising ceremony was held.

Receiving the items on behalf of Klicks Foundation was Mr Benjamin Asiama Kuffour, an official of the Foundation.

*About Live Konnect and GhanaFest*

Live Konnect, an entertainment event curated by award-winning Ghanaian disk jockey, DJ Mensah, has over the years, attracted performances from top artistes such as Medikal, KiDi, Sarkodie, Hajia4Real and Mr. Drew.

GhanaFest is fast becoming a big entertainment festival in Canada.