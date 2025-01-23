LIVE: Northern Regional Minister-Designate Appear Before Ghana’s Vetting Committee

Ali Adolf G. John, the Minister-designate for the Northern Region, is the first nominee to be vetted today, Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Following his vetting, the nominees for the Oti, Volta, and Eastern Regions will also face the Appointments Committee.

Meanwhile, six ministers who have already been approved have been sworn in by President Mahama. The newly appointed ministers have been tasked with declaring their assets as part of their official responsibilities.

Watch the live streaming of the vetting below.