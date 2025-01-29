LIVE: Oliver Barker-Vormawor Summoned by Parliament’s Appointments Committee Over Bribery Allegations

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the convenor of FixTheCountry and DemocracyHub, has been summoned by the Appointments Committee of Parliament to substantiate his allegations that some members of the committee accept money to approve ministerial nominees after vetting.

The allegations, which were made in a Facebook post on Friday, January 24, 2025, have sparked controversy and led to his appearance before the committee. Barker-Vormawor claims that financial transactions influence the approval of ministerial nominees, raising questions about the integrity of the vetting process.

He is being represented by a legal team, including Nana Ato Dadzie Esq. and former Chief of Staff under President Rawlings, lawyer Victor Kodjoga Adawudu. The committee has called on Barker-Vormawor to provide evidence for his claims during the proceedings.