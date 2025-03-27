Live Performance of Naming Ceremony of an African Child by the GaDangme Association of the Washington Metropolitan Area.

The 40th Anniversary of the GaDangme Association of the Washington Metropolitan Area will feature a live naming ceremony of an African Child (Ganyobi Kpojiemo) as part of the celebration on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 5112 Berwyn Road, College Park, Maryland 20740.

Ganyobi Kpojiemo places a newborn child within the family and community. It provides an opportunity for the family to welcome the child and introduce them to their new environment. It can be described as the annunciation—announcing and welcoming the baby, bestowing gifts upon them, and giving the child their first commandments before naming them.

Mr. Ernest H.C. Tetteh, the author of The Outdooring, Dedication, and Naming of an African Child: A Ceremony of the GaDangme People of Southeastern Ghana, will perform live from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The Kpojiemo ceremony is traditionally held exactly one week after birth, and it must occur on the same day of the week the child was born. For example, a child born on Tuesday must be outdoored on the following Tuesday and not on another day for convenience.

According to Rowina Naa Odarkai Lamptey Moses, Chairwoman of the GaDangme Association of the Washington Metropolitan Area, guests will receive Ghanaian food and drinks, special memorabilia, commemorative books, branded merchandise, and unique souvenirs as keepsakes to mark this momentous occasion.

In Ghana, an Outdooring ceremony (Ga: Kpojiemo; Akan: Abadinto; Ewe: Vihehedego) is the traditional naming ceremony for infants. Traditionally, this ceremony occurs eight days after birth, when parents bring their newborn outdoors and officially name them. Cultural beliefs dictated that after eight days, the infant was more likely to survive and could therefore be named.

In addition to receiving a day name, Ghanaian children are often given the name of an elder relative, either living or deceased. During the Outdooring, male infants were traditionally circumcised, and female infants had their ears pierced. Today, many of these practices including naming, circumcision, and ear piercing occur in hospitals shortly after birth, and the Outdooring has become a symbolic celebration of the child’s birth.

Kpojiemo is held at dawn before sunrise. It is not about presenting the child to the sun but rather welcoming them at dawn and introducing them to the last star before daybreak. In the past, dew collected from rooftops was often used for the ceremony. The Ga phrase for an invitation to an Outdooring is “atsɛbo bɔno,” which translates to “you are being called onto the dew”—symbolizing the tradition of gathering at dawn.

The Ga-Adangbe people, commonly referred to as the Ga people, inhabit the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. While they share cultural similarities, they speak different but related languages, including Ga, Krobo, Shɛ, Osudoko, Shai, Gbugblaa, Ada, and Ningo. The Adangbe primarily inhabit the eastern plains, while the Ga occupy the western coastlands of Accra. Although their historical economy was based on millet and yam cultivation, most modern Ga-Adangbe people reside in urban areas, with over 75% living in cities. Despite external influences and migration, the Ga people have preserved many aspects of their traditional culture.

Although there are slight variations in Outdooring ceremonies among Ghanaian ethnic groups, the core practice remains the same—welcoming the baby into the community.

Among the Akan, babies are raised toward the sky three times, introducing them to the gods and the earth. The Ewe people express gratitude to Mawu Sogbolisa, the giver of life. Among the Ga and Ewe, an elder places drops of water on the child’s tongue to symbolize truth and goodness, followed by alcohol, representing dishonesty and evil. Libations are poured for spiritual protection, and prayers to ancestors are offered for the child’s well-being. After the naming, friends and family present gifts, followed by a celebratory feast.

Rowina Naa Odarkai Lamptey Moses emphasized that this year marks a monumental milestone for the GaDangme Association of Washington, DC, Metropolitan Area, as they celebrate 40 years of cultural preservation and community service. To commemorate this, a grand fundraising dinner dance will be held on September 27, 2025, at the Holiday Inn, College Park, Maryland.

Forty years ago, a group of GaDangme individuals in the Washington Metropolitan Area came together to establish an association focused on cultural preservation, development, unity, and the annual Homowo Festival. Since then, the GaDangme Association has been a cornerstone for GaDangme individuals in the region, promoting heritage, education, and community support.

During the anniversary celebration, awards and plaques will be presented to honor pioneers, elders, and members whose dedication has contributed to the Association’s success. Over the past four decades, the Association has made significant donations to schools, healthcare centers, and other initiatives, fostering community progress and empowerment.

The fundraising dinner dance will provide an elegant and celebratory atmosphere for guests to enjoy a delicious meal while connecting with fellow members and supporters of the GaDangme community. The evening will feature live band performances and other entertainment, creating a festive mood. Additionally, fundraising activities such as auctions, raffles, and donation drives will help support ongoing initiatives and future projects that continue to promote GaDangme culture and provide aid to those in need.

As the GaDangme Association reflects on the last 40 years of achievements, it also looks toward the future. Visionary speeches and presentations will outline the goals and aspirations for the next chapter. The focus will remain on unity, cultural pride, and community service, ensuring continued growth and success.

The GaDangme Association invites everyone to celebrate this remarkable milestone. Whether you are a member, a supporter, or simply interested in experiencing GaDangme culture, your presence will make this event memorable.

The GaDangme Association of Washington, DC, Metropolitan Area looks forward to celebrating with you and expressing gratitude for your unwavering support over the years.

Sponsors for the 40th Anniversary Celebration include Taptap Send, Krowbw House, and Goldstar Air, the wings of Ghana and the belly of America. Together, we will make this 40th anniversary a truly unforgettable and impactful event!