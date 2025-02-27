LIVE: President John Dramani Mahama Delivers State of the Nation Address

President John Dramani Mahama is delivering his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) in accordance with Article 67 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The address, a key moment in the nation’s political calendar, provides the President with an opportunity to outline his administration’s achievements, challenges, and plans for the future.

In his speech, President Mahama is expected to shed light on the state of the country inherited from the previous government, detailing the economic, social, and political landscape he encountered upon taking office. He will also highlight the steps his administration has taken so far to address pressing issues and outline his vision for the nation’s progress in the coming years.

The State of the Nation Address is a platform for the President to communicate directly with Ghanaians, offering transparency and accountability in governance. It is also an opportunity to rally national support for key policies and initiatives aimed at driving development and improving the lives of citizens.

As the President speaks, Ghanaians across the country are tuning in to hear his plans for tackling critical issues such as economic stability, job creation, infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and security. The address is being livestreamed, allowing citizens to follow the proceedings in real-time and engage with the President’s vision for the nation.

This year’s SONA comes at a pivotal moment for Ghana, as the government seeks to build on its early achievements and address the challenges that lie ahead. President Mahama’s speech is expected to set the tone for his administration’s priorities and provide a roadmap for the country’s development in the months and years to come.

Stay tuned as President Mahama outlines his vision for a stronger, more prosperous Ghana.