Live: President Nana Akufo-Addo to Chair National Honours and Awards Ceremony

Today, Monday, December 30, President Nana Akufo-Addo is set to preside over a significant National Honours and Awards Ceremony, which aims to recognize and celebrate exceptional individuals for their outstanding contributions to Ghana’s development.

This annual event highlights the achievements of citizens who have made remarkable strides in various fields, including politics, business, education, and social services, among others.

The ceremony serves as a powerful reminder of the dedication and hard work that continues to shape the nation’s progress. Through these awards, the president underscores the importance of recognizing excellence in building a prosperous Ghana.