Live: Supreme Court Hears NDC’s Appeal on Disputed Constituency Results

The Supreme Court of Ghana is currently hearing a suit filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) challenging the ruling of the High Court regarding disputed constituency results.

The case revolves around the validity and accuracy of the results from certain constituencies, which the NDC claims were marred by irregularities. The party seeks to overturn the High Court’s decision, aiming to ensure that the final results of the elections are just and reflect the true will of the voters.

The ongoing proceedings will likely set a crucial precedent for future election-related disputes in Ghana. The outcome of the case could have significant implications for the integrity of the electoral process, and the NDC’s challenge highlights the party’s ongoing efforts to address what it perceives as flaws in the electoral system.

Details of the arguments presented by both sides are yet to be fully disclosed, but the case underscores the heightened tensions and scrutiny surrounding the country’s electoral process, particularly in light of the disputed results that have sparked controversy. The public and political observers alike will be closely watching the court’s ruling, as it could influence future electoral challenges and the broader political landscape in Ghana.