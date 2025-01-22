LIVE: Vetting of Agnes Naa Momo Lartey as Gender Minister-Designate Underway

The vetting of Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Ghana’s Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection-designate, is currently in progress as the Appointments Committee of Parliament evaluates her qualifications for this crucial role.

The committee, consisting of 11 members, is focusing on several key issues within the Ministry’s mandate, including the Affirmative Action Bill, the welfare of school feeding caterers, the alarming rise in child labour, and other significant concerns affecting women and children.

Born on April 16, 1976, in Krowor in the Greater Accra Region, Naa Momo is a seasoned politician with a long history of advocating for social justice. She has been an active champion for women’s and children’s rights and is known for her grassroots mobilisation efforts aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable populations.

Her political career began in 2000 when she served as an assemblywoman before taking on the role of presiding member of the Krowor Municipal Assembly. Over the years, she has built a reputation as a passionate advocate for social issues, particularly those affecting women and children.

As the vetting continues, the Appointments Committee will likely focus on her plans and vision for tackling the pressing issues within the Ministry, while also assessing her readiness and qualifications to effectively manage the responsibilities of the role. The outcome of the vetting process could significantly shape the Ministry’s approach to addressing key social challenges in the country.