Liverpool Drawn Against Tottenham in Carabao Cup Semi-Finals; Arsenal to Face Newcastle

Holders Liverpool have been drawn against Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, while Arsenal will take on Newcastle United in their own semi-final clash.

The first leg of Liverpool’s match against Spurs will be held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the return leg scheduled for Anfield. Liverpool, who have won the competition a record 10 times, will look to defend their title as they take on their Premier League rivals.

Arsenal will face Newcastle in the other semi-final, with the first leg taking place at the Emirates Stadium. The second leg will be played at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

The draw sets up the exciting possibility of a north London derby in the final, as Tottenham and Arsenal have never met in a major domestic final but have clashed in League Cup semi-finals on four occasions (1968, 1987, 2007, and 2008).

The semi-final first legs will take place in the week starting 6 January 2025, with the second legs scheduled for the week beginning 3 February. The final will be held at Wembley Stadium on 16 March 2025.